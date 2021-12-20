Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 51,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ LVTX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,429. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the third quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

