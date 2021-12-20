Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $932.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,030.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $812.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total value of $286,307,393.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

