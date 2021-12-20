Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $956,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $256.46 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $205.71 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

