Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $171.48 and a 1 year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

