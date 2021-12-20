Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after acquiring an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after acquiring an additional 987,960 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.