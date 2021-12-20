Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 5,989 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

