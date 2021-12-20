Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

