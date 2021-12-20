Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $86.73 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.