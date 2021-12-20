Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.87. 24,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

