Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for SIG (LON:SHI)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 65 ($0.86) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.69) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

SHI opened at GBX 43.46 ($0.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55. SIG has a 12 month low of GBX 28.08 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 65 ($0.86). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.79. The stock has a market cap of £513.50 million and a P/E ratio of -5.43.

In other news, insider Steve Francis sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £39,935 ($52,775.21). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,743 shares of company stock valued at $9,840,893.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

