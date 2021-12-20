Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.88.

LLNW opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $433.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

