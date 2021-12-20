Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives $25.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMNR. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. 184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,802. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.95%.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.
