Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives $25.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMNR. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Limoneira alerts:

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. 184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,802. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.