Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.17 Million

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post sales of $143.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.75 million. Lindsay reported sales of $108.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $649.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.72 million to $667.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $679.58 million, with estimates ranging from $662.25 million to $696.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.39. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

