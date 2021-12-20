LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Short Interest Update

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the November 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAO. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter worth $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter worth $231,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the third quarter worth $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter worth $275,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMAO stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

