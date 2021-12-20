Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells C$655,905.99 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,448.47.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.04, for a total transaction of C$490,215.00.

Shares of L stock traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$103.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$95.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.61. The stock has a market cap of C$34.53 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$104.85.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.9600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.50.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

