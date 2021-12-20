Loudon Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.3% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

