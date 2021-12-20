Loudon Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 3.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST opened at $62.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.