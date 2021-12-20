Loudon Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $94.12 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

