Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $347.03 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $262.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

