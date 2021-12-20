Loudon Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,415,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $215.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.56 and a twelve month high of $217.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,702,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.