Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LCID. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 36.75.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 40.01 on Monday. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 9.95 and a twelve month high of 64.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 39.57.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

