Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.91.

TSE:LUG opened at C$9.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.83. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.90 and a twelve month high of C$12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.1200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

