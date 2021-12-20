Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up 1.3% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after buying an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $103.02 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

