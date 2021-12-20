Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.17. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $43.99. 63,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,675. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

