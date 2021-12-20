MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MNSB opened at $23.33 on Monday. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Patsy I. Rust purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

