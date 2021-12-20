Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of MLVF opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLVF. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

