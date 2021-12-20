MANTRA DAO Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $60.40 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006753 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 420,285,108 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.