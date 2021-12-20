Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Update

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 533,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of Marchex stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 65,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,854. The company has a market capitalization of $108.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 798,714 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,785.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 647,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

