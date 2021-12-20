Mark D. Mcclain Sells 25,000 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SAIL opened at $46.53 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

