Mark Garrett Sells 12,750 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $7,379,190.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $3,202,648.70.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $332.33 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.33. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

