Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Update

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.
In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $31.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,189.17. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,273.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,242.19. Markel has a 1 year low of $942.44 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.74.
Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Markel will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Markel
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
