Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Update

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $31.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,189.17. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,273.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,242.19. Markel has a 1 year low of $942.44 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Markel will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

