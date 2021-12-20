Marlin (POND) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Marlin has a total market cap of $46.04 million and approximately $14.82 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00052865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.02 or 0.08304244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00076340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,000.23 or 0.99974309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

