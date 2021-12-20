Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $1.98. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,280%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $149.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,133. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.98. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.05%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $44,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

