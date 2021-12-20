Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Aflac by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,532 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.