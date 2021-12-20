Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 455.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $131,332,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $668.50 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $784.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $681.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,703,103 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

