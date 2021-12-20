Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $202.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average of $197.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

