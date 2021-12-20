Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 937 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

