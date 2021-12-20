Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

