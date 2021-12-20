Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,630 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 609.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $223.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.57. The stock has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.