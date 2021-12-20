Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 304 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $959,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX opened at $207.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

