Mathes Company Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 98,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,095,000 after buying an additional 68,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

JNJ stock opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.05 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

