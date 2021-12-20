Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney Sells 429 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $34,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MATX opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Matson by 25.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.