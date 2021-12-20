McCutchen Group LLC Has $38.53 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

McCutchen Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 8.8% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $38,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $269.25 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $217.31 and a 52-week high of $279.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.17 and a 200-day moving average of $263.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.