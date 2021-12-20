McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $233.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $236.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.67.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

