McLean Asset Management Corp Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.0% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.19.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

