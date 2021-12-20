MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 47,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 484,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MDIA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.76. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,686. MediaCo has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

In other MediaCo news, Director Laura Anne Lee sold 56,652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $248,702.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDIA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 71.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MediaCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

