Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 357.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $100.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.