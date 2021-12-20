Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $185,828.16 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00327882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,781,272 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

