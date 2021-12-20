Merculet 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $108,336.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Merculet has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $108,336.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00052865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00076340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,000.23 or 0.99974309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,113,550 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

