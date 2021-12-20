Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Up 26.1% in November

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 41.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,376 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth $669,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth $498,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.25. 78,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,819. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $318.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.42%. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.63%.

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

